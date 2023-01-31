 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economic Survey 2023: Big reforms that helped the government navigate financial crisis

Nickey Mirchandani
Jan 31, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST

India’s annual pre-budget Economic Survey 2022-23 spoke of the efforts undertaken by the government during crisis and major reforms implemented.

The US Treasury allowing Lehman Brothers to fail and pose a systemic risk is still the subject of many academic studies

India’s annual pre-budget Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on January 31 not only highlighted India’s medium-term growth outlook being bright but also spoke of the efforts undertaken by the government during crises and major reforms implemented.

Chapter 2 of the 414-page document tells the story of the government navigating the economy through a period of financial stress wherein corporate, banking and nonbanking balance sheets were repaired and restored to health.

It essentially highlights how the government fashioned a policy response to the financial crisis by ramping up public investment in infrastructure to prepare the ground for the private sector to invest, hire and prosper.

These reforms, according to the survey, helped the government attend to its fiscal policy targets. It adds that reaching a budget estimate for the fiscal deficit during FY23 shouldn’t be a concern for the government.