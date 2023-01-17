 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This investment advisor expects manufacturing push, supply chain recast to be priority in Budget 2023

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 17, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

The Union Budget FY24 is likely to be on similar lines like the previous budgets of this government where there will be a focus on capital expenditure. The market will also expect the government to provide clarity on the fiscal consolidation path.

Kaizad Hozdar of Trust-Plutus Wealth

With the general elections scheduled next year, Kaizad Hozdar of Trust-Plutus Wealth expects to see an increase in rural and welfare spending as seen in the earlier pre-election budgets. Rural employment, housing, education and healthcare are likely to be in focus, he says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He expects the manufacturing push (through PLI) and supply chain reorientation to be a priority in the budget.

Given the weakness in discretionary consumption and persistent inflation, some relief in the form of enhanced standard deductions would be much desired by the salaried class, says the investment advisor with over 17 years of experience in equity research, equity advisory and portfolio management.

Do you think the finance minister will keep focussing on capital expenditure while allowing further fiscal consolidation in FY24, especially ahead of the 2024 general elections?

Being the pre-election year budget, some populist measures are on par for the course. That said, the government aims to adhere to its deficit targets. The focus of the past few budgets has been on capital expenditure and one could reasonably expect the same to continue.

Enhanced allocation towards rural employment schemes and focus on developing rural infrastructure could see greater attention, given the fact that the rural piece has yet to emerge out of the scars of Covid on the economic front.