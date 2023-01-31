 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CEA Nageswaran's secret sauce for biggest fiscal stimulus to the economy

Moneycontrol News
Jan 31, 2023 / 06:56 PM IST

If asset monetisation revenues are used to reduce public sector debt, the sovereign credit rating will improve, leading to a lower cost of capital, the Economic Survey 2022-23 says

Amid calls for an expansionary budget on February 1, India’s Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran has a secret ingredient for the biggest fiscal stimulus for the country’s economy.

“Determined efforts should be taken to make the public sector asset monetisation scheme successful in realising wide-ranging efficiency gains from the programme," India’s Economic Survey for 2022-23, tabled in Parliament on January 31, said.

“If asset monetisation revenues are used to reduce public sector debt, the sovereign credit rating will improve, leading to a lower cost of capital. That will be the biggest fiscal stimulus to the economy,” the survey, which comes a day ahead of the Budget 2023, added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present her budget for the next financial year in the Lok Sabha on February 1 amid expectations that the government will aim for a lower budget gap target while keeping its capex-push intact.