Can Budget 2023 deliver the Deng moment for India’s financial market?

Neha Dave   •

Since all PSBs have been nursed back to health, there will be enough suitors interested in the solid deposit franchise and the unmatched distribution strength of PSBs

Nirmala Sitharaman with the Budget 2023 "bahi khata". (Image: ANI/Twitter)
Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, there had been speculation whether he could become the Deng Xiaoping of India. One single step that will help draw the parallel between Modi and Deng is liberalising the country’s financial system further by freeing the white elephants (public sector banks) from state control through privatisation. The Chinese reformist leader broke with Mao’s ideology by opening up the Chinese economy, which triggered China’s economic renaissance unparalleled in the history...

