Budget highlights: Key takeaways from Modi govt's previous budget

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

Budget 2022 was FM Sitharaman's shortest budget speech, which lasted one hour and 30 minutes. The minister delivered a paperless budget and read out her speech from a tablet.

The 2022 Union Budget saw Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman focusing on government spending to boost growth.

Budget 2022 was Sitharaman's shortest budget speech, which lasted one hour and 30 minutes --  a paperless budget that was read out from a tablet.

These were the major takeaways of Budget 2022

Bigger budget

The FM presented a budget of Rs 39.45 lakh crore for FY23 which focused on infrastructure investment to boost revival from the pandemic.

Capex push