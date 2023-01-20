 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Five major announcements expected from Budget 2023

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Jan 20, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

Budget 2023 expectations: FM Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to lower income tax rates and introduce revised slabs for salaried individuals in the Union Budget 2023-24

Union Budget 2023-24 will likely pave way for the legalisation of the permanent account number (PAN) as a single business identification

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha on February 1. Hit by the rising cost of living and worsening job market, the middle class is hoping for some relief from FM Sitharaman in the forthcoming budget, which is also the last full-year budget before the 2024 general elections.

There is a glimmer of hope for the middle class as the finance minister recently indicated that she understands the pressures of the middle class as she too belongs to the same strata.

Budget expectations: Lower income tax rates

FM Sitharaman is likely to lower income tax rates and introduce revised slabs for salaried individuals in the upcoming budget. The tax slabs have remained unchanged since the Budget 2016-17 except for the introduction of a concessional income tax regime a few years ago.

The government is expected to reduce the 30 percent and 25 percent tax rates under the new regime.