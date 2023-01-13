 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 wish list: Real estate sector seeks infrastructure status, tax breaks, push for rental housing

Vandana Ramnani
Jan 13, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

Experts say the government should consider increasing the SWAMIH fund, intended for stalled projects, from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore to ensure the completion of stuck projects and boost homebuyers’ confidence

The real estate sector’s expectations from Budget 2023 include infrastructure status, tax breaks, incentives and policy rationalisation. Experts say that the government should also consider increasing the SWAMIH fund intended for stalled projects from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore to ensure the completion of stuck projects and boost homebuyers’ confidence.

Long-term capital gains (LTCG) from the sale of house property are taxed at 20 percent through a special provision like Section 112 for equity shares. In addition, the period of holding of house property is currently 24 months to qualify as LTCG (Section 54 of the Income-tax Act, 1961). The tax rate should be reduced from 20 percent and the holding period for a property be reduced from 24 months to 12 months to avoid capital gains tax liability, experts said.

While the SWAMIH fund recently got a capital infusion of Rs 5,000 crore, “We recommend an increase in its overall size to Rs 50,000 crore. As post-COVID-19, last-mile funding to stressed housing projects has become imperative to boost residential activity and consumer sentiments,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO, India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, the global real estate consultancy.

Raise tax deduction limit

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), an apex body formed under the aegis of the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MOHUA), has recommended that the government consider an increase in the limit of interest deduction under Section 24(b) of the I-T Act and removal of Section 23(5) relating to notional rental income from the housing stock.

It has recommended that the government incentivise rental housing and affordable housing by amending the provisions of Section 80-IBA in the upcoming budget.