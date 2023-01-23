 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023: The key areas that will accelerate India's green energy transition

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

The Budget 2023 is expected to announce measures that will accelerate India's march towards its net zero emissions target. Incentives for rapid adoption of EVs and green hydrogen as a clean fuel are big focus areas.

India's push for green hydrogen and EVs likely to be major focus areas in Budget 2023.

As India takes rapid strides towards achieving its climate goals, the upcoming Budget 2023 is expected to present a bouquet of measures that will put sustainability at the forefront of development.

India is already on the path of achieving its net-zero emission targets by 2070 with a slew of measures like focusing on clean mobility by rapidly adopting EVs and the big bang announcement towards Green Hydrogen Mission.

The approval to the issuance of sovereign green bonds is a step towards that direction. It will help India raise critical climate finance that will be used for greening infrastructure projects and make sustainability a keyword for future course of development.

In the Union Budget for FY23, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will issue green bonds.

‘As a part of the government’s overall market borrowings in 2022-23, sovereign Green Bonds will be issued for mobilising resources for green infrastructure. The proceeds will be deployed in public sector projects which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy.’

Also read: What is the Indian government’s green bonds programme?