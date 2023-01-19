 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget

Budget 2023: Simplify taxes on investments without hurting markets

Aparna Iyer
Jan 19, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Worries that the government could increase long-term capital gains tax rates in Budget have emerged even as investors hope the rules are rationalised without bruising market sentiment.

At present, the government has not imposed any fresh taxes on the middle class, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

India’s capital markets have outperformed those in peer emerging economies, generating returns for investors when wealth globally has been destroyed amid geopolitical events and the dregs of the pandemic. This gives a perfect opportunity for a government keen to streamline taxes on investments.

The debate is whether the government should leave a considerable amount of wealth with investors to boost equity market sentiment or get its pound of flesh from the recent gains.

“Any decision on capital gains taxation on the sale of listed equity shares and units of an equity-oriented mutual fund (short or long term) is likely to have a direct impact on the Indian equity markets,” said Parizad Sirwalla, partner and national head – tax, global mobility services, at KPMG India.

The benchmark indices have returned 3.8 percent so far in FY23. This may seem small, but it comes after a sharp drop post pandemic. Equity-oriented funds attracted a deluge of inflows through systematic investment plans. Then there are the outsized gains made in the past two years as the pandemic increased savings, a part of which flowed into equities.

Worries that the government could increase long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax rates have emerged even as investors hope the Centre will simplify and rationalise the rules without bruising market sentiment. However, tax experts pointed out that the plethora of taxes on securities transactions are too complex to address at one go.

Pop goes the logic