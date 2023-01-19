 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 | RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch against PSB divestment

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Jan 19, 2023 / 05:21 PM IST

SJM Co-Convener Mahajan believes how banks are run, not who owns it, is what matters. He’s against selling the “family silver” as the larger state-run banks are not draining the treasury.

The Indian government must not sell public sector banks (PSB) on whom it relies to roll out social welfare schemes like the Jan Dhan Yojana (a financial inclusion programme), Ashwani Mahajan, Co-Convener of the Swadesh Jagran Manch (SJM), told Moneycontrol in an interview.

“Public sector banks must remain in the public sector. They should not be sold at all. We have said this time and again. What are the great things that private sector banks have done?”, he added.

The SJM is the economic affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), whose committed cadre provides critical on-ground support to India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and from whose ranks much of the party’s top leadership is drawn.

The comments, which come ahead of the 2023 union budget due on February 1, are an indication of the mounting pressure on the government not to privatise state sector banks as it heads into the general elections due early 2024.

Moneycontrol has reported that the government may set a very conservative divestment target and defer the privatisation of banks and insurance companies.

On February 1, 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed the privatisation of two public sector banks, along with IDBI Bank, in 2021-22. The required legislative amendments that were to be introduced in the 2021 budget session are yet to be presented.