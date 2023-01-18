 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: PLI-like scheme to fix India's job woes? What CII president Sanjiv Bajaj thinks

Jan 18, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST

Union Budget can focus on sops for sectors like tourism and logistics which have major employment generation potential especially in the wake of challenges they faced during pandemic.

An employment-linked incentive scheme in Budget 2023 just like the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for sectors that have more potential for creating jobs like logistics and tourism can help fix India's job problems.

"We think the PLI schemes have been very positive. Extending that and adding a few sectors towards what we suggest is an employment-linked incentive scheme for sectors like logistics and tourism which take a lot of people. This can provide a great fillip," CII President Sanjiv Bajaj said during a panel discussion hosted by CNBC-TV18 at WEF in Davos.

Bajaj batted for more infrastructure spending due to its multiplier effect on the economy and a major driver of rural and urban jobs and domestic consumption.

"Continued expansion in government infrastructure funding. This has played a very positive role in the last few years. It’s held our economy together, provided rural and urban jobs, created that much more domestic consumption," Bajaj said.

He sought relief for taxpayers at the bottom rung of the income ladder in the Union Budget. He said that inflation and job losses have hurt this segment the most.

"Cut in personal income tax at the lower segment will help these people stretch their rupee a little bit more."