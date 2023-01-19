 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023: No big-bang announcements expected for metals

Amritha Pillay
Jan 19, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

In the Union Budget 2023-24, metal companies should watch for announcements on infrastructure spending, scrappage policy and electric mobility, which could bring indirect gains through increased demand and lower costs, say analysts

Steel

With the export duty on steel and related raw materials rolled back in November, the Budget 2023-24 may not offer any big-bang announcements for the metals sector, say industry analysts.

Clarity on ‘green steel’, increased infrastructure spending and the push for electric mobility are the themes to ‘watch out’ for, say the experts.

“Reduction in duties such as clean energy cess, customs duty on import of raw materials or royalties applicable on mining is always what metal companies hope for from budget announcements as it means a further cost reduction. However (post the rollback of the export duty), any further changes in the tax and duty structure for metal companies looks unlikely,” said Hitesh Avachat, associate director, CareEdge Ratings.

Last May, in an attempt to rein in inflation, the central government imposed an export duty on certain steel products and related raw materials. This was rolled back in November bringing respite to domestic steel manufacturers.

IBM formula, infrastructure spending, electric mobility

Satnam Singh, director-consulting, CRISIL Market Intelligence & Analytics, said companies would expect a reduction in different duties and cess, but that may not be on the government's agenda.