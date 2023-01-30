 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023: MSMEs seek easing of tax structure, easy access to credit

Shivangini Gupta
Jan 30, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

MSME Budget 2023 Expectations: MSME sector experts seek better access to credit for expanding their business, a more simplified tax system, and incentivising structure.

MSME sector expectations from Budget 2023(Representative image)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2023 on February 1. While speaking with Moneycontrol, the majority of experts from the MSME sector resonated in one voice that the sector expects the Budget of 2023-24 to further simplify the tax structure and ease of getting credit for small businesses.

Here is what the sector's experts have to say

Dinesh Agarwal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, IndiaMART 

My expectation from Budget for MSMEs has always been the same, which is the simplification of Tax regulations and other compliances. Usually, small businesses are a one-man army, or at best, functions with limited manpower. Hence, getting the compliances done is costly and time-consuming. Its simplification will help MSMEs to devote more time to their business and innovation.