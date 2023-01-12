 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023: How the original 3% fiscal deficit target eluded successive governments

Siddharth Upasani
Jan 12, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Strong government finances are crucial for an economy's stability. While a law is in place in India for instilling financial discipline in government finances, the roadmap it spells out has been redrawn multiple times.

The Finance Ministry building situated in North Block, New Delhi

"The fiscal affairs of a government, unlike a private company, are of direct concern to its citizens and to international parties which interact with it."

Thus began the January 2017 report (PDF) of the committee set up to review the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.

The FRBM Act, which came into force in July 2004, spelt out a framework to improve government finances – both at the Centre and state levels. Ahead of the budget for 2023-24, Moneycontrol takes a look at what the law says and how various governments over the last two decades have acted.

Suspension of targets

Under the FRBM Act, the Centre and states are mandated to reduce their fiscal deficit to 3 percent of GDP. While the original timeline said this should be achieved by 2008-09, it was done a year in advance. However, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and the FRBM Review committee have said this was achieved by underreporting of true numbers and deferment of expenditure liabilities.

However, in early 2009, the FRBM Act's targets were suspended after the global financial crisis.