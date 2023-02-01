 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Best budget ever, inclusive, growth-oriented: Here's how India Inc top CEOs rated the Budget

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST

The country's top industrialists give a thumbs up to Budget 2023-24, say it is inclusive, addresses the aspirations of every section, will help India become a global manufacturing hub and is well thought-out

Budget 2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 presented the last full budget of the Modi government with general elections due in 2024. From raising capex, rejigging tax slabs, giving a boost to the rural sector to education, the Budget tried to pack something for everyone.

Here is what stakeholders and top business leaders have to say about the Budget 2023:

Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Ltd

This Budget is one of the best budgets ever, truly inclusive and addresses the aspirations of every section of society. It empowers India’s 1.4 billion people as drivers of the India story. I compliment the PM and FM for the long-term vision that was laid out in the Budget speech as well as the many progressive announcements, like increased outlay for capital expenditure, incentives for the start-ups and MSMEs, green energy, a lower tax for the middle class and boost to tourism which will create massive jobs and reinforce India’s position as the fastest growing major economy in the world.