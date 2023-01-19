 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Govt may moderate divestment target for FY24, say Analysts

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

"We pencil in divestment receipts of Rs 350 billion ($4.30 billion) in 2022/23...For 2023/24, we factor in divestments of Rs 500 billion," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.

The Indian government is likely to set a conservative target for the funds it can raise through the disinvestment of state enterprises in fiscal 2024 after mop-up fell short this year, analysts said.

The Indian government has set a Rs 650 billion divestment target for 2022/23.

The brokerage believes the government would look to raise money by divesting further stakes in Life Insurance Corporation, Shipping Corporation of India and exiting holdings of Specified Undertaking of UTI, an investment vehicle which holds shares of listed and unlisted entities previously held by the failed Unit Trust of India.

Kotak also pointed out that outright privatization before general elections will be difficult.

Nomura, too, expects a more conservative target of Rs 500 billion in disinvestment receipts next year.