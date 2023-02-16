 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Budget’s focus on SHGs could increase rural female labour participation

Pallavi Singhal
Feb 16, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST

However, many challenges such as securing larger loans, supply chain issues, product quality, lack of proper telecom, electricity, and road infrastructure, and more still remain

Ganga Maiya Mahila Samuh, an SGH, meets in Sawaryadigar village of Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district

Anita Pawra (33) lives in Sawaryadigar village of Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district, a village of about 2,200 people. Nandurbar is among India’s 112 most under-developed districts. Little did Pawra know that one day she would be financially independent, the owner of a poultry business, and the elected head of a women's self-help group (SHG), all because she had joined such an organisation nine years earlier.

SHGs are informal associations of people who come together to find ways to improve their life. These self-governed, peer-controlled groups follow their own set of rules.

Pawra got to know of SHGs in 2014, when a mobilisation team from Umed, part of the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Support programme, visited Nandurbar.

Subsequently, she joined an SHG called Ganga Maiya Mahila Samuh. “Our village was poverty-stricken, one of the most backward. This was one year into my marriage, and I wanted to help out my husband who was a fisherman and barely earned Rs 4,000 a month,” said Pawra.