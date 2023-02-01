 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: FM announces reduction in customs duty; smartphones, TV sets to get cheaper

Feb 01, 2023

The basic customs duty rate has been reduced from 21 percent to 13 percent other than textiles, making a host of articles cheaper. Cigarettes to become costlier

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced the reduction in the basic customs duty rate, other than textile & agriculture, from 21 percent to 13 percent.

“As a result, there will be minor changes in the basic custom duty duties, cesses & surcharges on some items including toys, bicycles, automobiles,” Sitharaman said.

In a bid to boost the demand and penetration of smartphones, the FM announced relief in customs duty on import of certain parts and inputs of smartphones such as camera lens. Custom duty exemptions will also be provided for the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries for another year. This will help drive the broadening of the local component ecosystem and increase domestic value addition.

This will boost demand for smartphones, especially in the mid-price segment.