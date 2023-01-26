 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Sops like standard deduction hike, section 80C limit raise on the cards

Moneycontrol News
Jan 26, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST

Budget 2023: The finance ministry is looking into proposals sent by various government departments on specific steps which may be announced in the Budget, benefitting a large section of the middle class, sources said.

Budget 2023

There could be sops that will benefit a larger section of the middle class in Budget 2023. Buoyed by the recent statement of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman that she too belongs to the middle class and understand the pressures faced by them, experts feel that the last full Budget could help the segment as it deals with price rise and job cuts.

The government has not raised income tax exemption limit from Rs 2.5 lakh which was fixed in 2014 by the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his first Budget.

Also the standard deduction has remained at Rs 50,000 since 2019. Several experts are of the opinion that the exemption limit as well as standard deduction need to be increased to compensate salaried middle class for elevated level of inflation.