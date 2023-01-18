 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023: Extend affordable housing sops to all real estate projects, give relief to homebuyers

Jan 18, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

The measures can stimulate investments in the sector by significantly improving the returns for developers and investors hit by high input and finance costs.

Representative image

Harpreet Singh and Naveen Gupta

The year 2022 was a mixed bag for the real estate (RE) sector. While the country was largely free of COVID-19-induced disruptions leading to an uptick in demand, the geo-political crisis saw major headwinds for the nascent recovery. In this background, the RE developer community is looking up to the government to address some issues plaguing the sector in the upcoming Budget 2023.

RE sector is one of the largest employment generators, second only to agriculture, and with an output of $180 billion, it contributes around 7 per cent to the Indian GDP. Being the key demand driver of 2 core sectors – cement and steel, real estate is a key component of economic growth. However, the developers are beset by major challenges. On one hand, rising input costs and high finance costs have dampened the viability of ongoing projects and subdued demand has added to the existing pile of unsold inventory.

The article seeks to highlight some of the measures the government may consider in direct tax and indirect regulations for the RE industry.

Extend existing incentives

With regard to direct tax incentives, the existing 100 per cent profit-linked deduction on affordable housing projects, applicable to projects approved by March 31, 2022, may be extended to all housing projects and even for upcoming projects. Similarly, the provisions relating to the allowability of a 100 per cent deduction on capital expenditure incurred on affordable housing projects may be extended to all commercial and residential RE development projects.