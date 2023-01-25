Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: What middle-class, farmers and investors can expect

Budget 2023 expectations live: India's middle-class is expecting hike in few tax exemption limits available under various sections such as Section 80C, Section 80D, Section 87A etc. The FM next month's Budget may leave lower and middle-income earners with more disposable income in their hands.
Budget 2023 expectations live update: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's last full Budget before the 2024 elections could finally bring some respite to India's middle-class, farmers and investors.
Here's what to expect
--- A wider base of Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme via a one-time window for those who may have missed out as a savings booster.
-- Special health cover for those without Ayushman Bharat Health insurance or private health policies. This may be implemented via PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode
-- A hike in exemption limit for senior citizens' international income from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.
-- Reduction in 30 percent and 25 percent tax rates under the new regime.
-- A hike in exemption limit allowed for long-term capital gains on equity investments
--- A hike in the limit of Rs. 1.5 lakhs for investment deductions under Section 80C, not been updated in over a decade, to allow for greater tax savings and increased investments.
-- An increase in the number of Vande Bharat trains, bring sleeper-class Vande Bharat trains and possibly India’s first hydrogen-powered Vande Metro.
-- Kisan Credit Card may get review to plug gaps and make it more effective in helping small and marginal farmers.
Budget 2023 tax expectations:
Within retail, tax benefits are extended to all investments in insurance and pension products, subject to the broad (Section 80C) and specific (Section 80 CCD) stipulations. However, MFs are bereft of tax benefit, except for the equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) category.
A directionally similar taxation norms and regulations, experts feel, will enable passing on similar messages to investors, allowing them to make informed decisions, based on their risk-return profiles, instead of grappling with the complexities.
Budget 2023 expectations live udpates: 4-decade high tax rate on super-rich needs to be rationalized, says Porinju Veliyath
The investment guru feels personal income tax slab of 42.7% for super-rich class is making them take their business and residence out of the country. This class, he adds, controls significant portion of the economy and the budget should contribute positively towards this class of investors.
Budget 2023 expectations live updates:
With Centre's expenditure in 2023-24 expected to exceed its revenue by nearly Rs 18 lakh crore and bonds worth Rs 4.4 lakh crore maturing next year, it may peg its gross market borrowing at Rs 15.5 lakh crore, up from Rs 14.21 lakh crore this year. On a net basis, the market borrowing is seen at Rs 11.7 lakh crore.
Budget 2023 expectations live updates: A fiscal cheer, finally
India has created some fiscal space by ending its free foodgrain scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Grib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and instead providing the same under the National Food Security Act for the entirety of 2023. “The fiscal impact of this reorientation of the food subsidy program will be net positive compared to the 2022-23 math,” noted Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank.
Budget 2023 expectations live updates:
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce a fiscal deficit target of 5.9 percent of GDP for 2023-24 on February 1 as part of the Union Budget. According to a Moneycontrol poll of 17 economists, the Centre will next year continue to move towards its medium-term target of 4.5 percent by 2025-26 in a gradual manner even as it ensures support for growth remains.