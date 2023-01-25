Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: What middle-class, farmers and investors can expect

Budget 2023 expectations live update: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's last full Budget before the 2024 elections could finally bring some respite to India's middle-class, farmers and investors.

Here's what to expect

--- A wider base of Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme via a one-time window for those who may have missed out as a savings booster.

-- Special health cover for those without Ayushman Bharat Health insurance or private health policies. This may be implemented via PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode

-- A hike in exemption limit for senior citizens' international income from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

-- Reduction in 30 percent and 25 percent tax rates under the new regime.

-- A hike in exemption limit allowed for long-term capital gains on equity investments

--- A hike in the limit of Rs. 1.5 lakhs for investment deductions under Section 80C, not been updated in over a decade, to allow for greater tax savings and increased investments.

-- An increase in the number of Vande Bharat trains, bring sleeper-class Vande Bharat trains and possibly India’s first hydrogen-powered Vande Metro.

-- Kisan Credit Card may get review to plug gaps and make it more effective in helping small and marginal farmers.