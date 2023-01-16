 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023: Expect some tighter regulations for the crypto sector, experts say

Jinit Parmar
Jan 16, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

Budget 2023: After RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das again highlighted the regulatory and fundamental problems with cryptocurrencies, experts now expect additional regulatory measures for the sector in the Union Budget

RBI has, time and again, highlighted that crypto, if legalised, could lead to massive financial problems.(Representative image)

Following continuous warnings by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on risks associated with cryptocurrencies, industry experts are expecting that the government will introduce additional measures in the Union Budget.

They are of the opinion that RBI’s stance on cryptocurrencies has been one of caution, considering the nature of this digital asset. As a result, experts said they expect some tightening measures to be introduced in the Union Budget.

Srinath Sridharan, a financial expert and visiting fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, in a report, explained: “From a regulatory perspective, crypto assets are currently seen with suspicion about their intent of existence, as well as being observed as overtly speculative assets, without any underlying value to it.”

More regulations?

RBI has, time and again, highlighted that crypto, if legalised, could lead to massive financial problems.

On January 13, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that crypto is poor gambling and can undermine the power of the central bank if allowed to grow unchecked.