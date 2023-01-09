 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 could announce measures to curtail increasing CAD: Sources

Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

India’s current account deficit widened to $36.4 billion or 4.4 of GDP in the third quarter of 2022, from $18.2 billion or 2.2 percent of GDP in the second quarter

The country's current account deficit has ballooned over the last year amid the surge in commodity prices following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. (Representative image)

The upcoming Union Budget 2023-2024 could announce measures to curtail India's increasing current account deficit (CAD), CNBC-TV18 reported on January 9 citing sources.

The Finance Ministry is in talks with commerce, petroleum, fertiliser and pharma ministries on steps to cut CAD, the sources added.

Official data released in December showed India’s current account deficit widened to $36.4 billion or 4.4 of GDP in the third quarter of 2022, from $18.2 billion or 2.2 percent of GDP in the second quarter.

However, it may narrow down a bit in 2023 as commodity prices ease and domestic demand comes off the boil, according to Capital Economics.

The country's CAD has ballooned over the last year amid the surge in commodity prices following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. There are concerns that the gap may remain wide given that exports are slowing amid recession in the West.

Further, the sources also added that government is also discussing to discourage imports of 'non-essential" items across sectors, as well as, hike in import duties where needed. It is also focusing on crackdown on imports circumventing country of origin norms, according to the report.