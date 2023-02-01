 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Agriculture credit target set at record Rs 20 lakh crore

Sindhu Bhattacharya
Feb 01, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

The focus will be on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, the finance minister said.

The government set the highest-ever agriculture credit target of Rs 20 lakh crore for FY24, an almost fivefold increase in as many years, and up from Rs 18.5 lakh crore target for the current financial year.

“The agriculture credit target will be increased to Rs 20 lakh crore with focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech in parliament on February 1.

The hike in agriculture credit target is along expected lines. The government typically increases farm credit targets every year to support the agriculture sector, which remains one of the biggest employers in the economy.

According to the Economic Survey for 2022-23, the government has surpassed the agriculture credit target it has set each year. Ensuring hassle-free credit availability at a cheaper rate to farmers has been the top priority of the government, the Survey said.