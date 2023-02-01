 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: 47.8 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the National Rural Livelihood Mission has achieved remarkable success by mobilising rural women into 1 lakh SHGs (self help groups).

As many as 47.8 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened so far, a scheme which was launched in 2014 as a national mission for financial inclusion.

She said that 47.8 crore JanDhan accounts have been opened.

The Jan Dhan Yojana was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address in 2014, and it was launched on August 28 in the same year.