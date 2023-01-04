 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023-24: The Moneycontrol Manifesto

Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

This budget should be the perfect platform to help India hit the $5 trillion economy target by 2025. Among other things, there is a compelling case to make investments in securities more attractive by introducing a uniform tax rate of 10% for long-term capital gains and 15% for short-term capital gains.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that Budget 2023-24, the last full budget of the government’s current tenure, will “set the template” for the next 25 years.

In any historical analysis, 25 years may be a small period. Yet, some periods stand out as they leave a lasting impact.

The period 2023-47 will, perhaps, go down in history as one such.

Year 2022 also marks the beginning of Amritkaal, the 25-year period beginning from the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence on August 15, 1947, up to the centenary of its independence -- towards a futuristic, prosperous, inclusive and developed society, distinguished by a human-centric approach at its core.

Budget 2023 is no longer about the ‘new normal’. It is about the ‘next normal’. The next normal in the next 25 years will be a steady state that is on a constant move, fuelled by powerful technological innovations that will empower consumers, and accelerate efficiencies in production processes by several multiples.

This will force businesses to rapidly adopt newer technologies, triggering changes in growth and revenue assumptions in which existing structures will collapse, to be replaced by new models.