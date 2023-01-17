 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MY BUDGET | Food, fuel prices and more in the pocket – ordinary Indians talk of their hopes

Siddharth Upasani
Jan 17, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

Budgets are filled with big promises and even bigger numbers. But drill down to the individual and the demands are very basic

Ajay Kumar (name changed) drives the ubiquitous kaali-peeli in India's financial capital, Mumbai. He says all he wants is cheaper food and fuel – a demand being heard everywhere ahead of the 2023-24 budget.

"Sirf do cheez chahiye: khud ke liye khana-peena, aur apni gaadi ke liye gas. Woh bas sasta ho jaye," is how Ajay Kumar phrases his wish list in Hindi.

Set to be presented in Parliament on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Budget for 2023-24 is being preceded by the usual calls for easing the burden on low-income groups and the middle class. People are feeling the pain particularly badly after several years of high inflation.

Admittedly, headline retail inflation has eased sharply in the last few months, with the latest print for December at a one-year low of 5.72 percent. Food inflation also slumped to a one-year low of 4.19 percent last month.

Even so, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation has been above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 percent for 39 consecutive months.

Fuel and food prices