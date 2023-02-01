 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A fabulous budget for inclusive growth, focus on MSMEs heartening, say HUL's Sanjiv Mehta

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 01, 2023 / 08:10 PM IST

FICCI president Subhrakant Panda, too, hails Budget 2023 for its focus on MSMEs, says it will lead to sustainable and resilient growth

Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and MD. HUL

The Budget 2023-24 balances long term with short term and it is not only about spending on capex but the manner in which the government is doing it, HUL chairman and managing director Sanjiv Mehta said on February 1.

"The Finance Minister has been clear that if MNREGA demand is more, the government is willing to allocate more funds," Mehta, also former FICCI president, said in an interview to CNBC TV18, as the allocation for the rural job plan was the lowest in four years.

He also said that the government’s focus on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and agriculture was encouraging, as he hailed the Budget 2023 as  fabulous, which focuses on inclusive and sustainable growth.

Echoing the sentiment, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) president Subhrakant Panda said, "I think the focus on MSMEs is really praiseworthy because what we are looking for is not just growth but sustainable, resilient and inclusive growth and that cannot be achieved without MSMEs being looked after.