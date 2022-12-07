 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: What is fiscal deficit and why is it a big deal

Moneycontrol News
Dec 07, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST

While fiscal deficit gets most attention from the capital markets, specifically bond traders, this key budget target has wide-ranging ramifications for the whole economy.

As we approach the Union Budget for financial year 2023-24, the market is abuzz with expectations that the government will continue with its infrastructure and capex push to boost medium-term growth.

Meanwhile, industry associations are seeking a cut in taxes to boost consumption as well as sector-specific support in the upcoming Union Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will need to do a fine balancing act, just like she did in the last couple of budgets that had to deal with the worst of the impact of COVID-19.

To be sure, the Indian economy is recovering but faces headwinds like sharp global monetary tightening, geopolitical uncertainties and shifting of supply chains.

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) doubling down on bringing inflation within the target band, after having failed on its price management mandate, the finance minister has her task cut out.

She must support growth. However, her hands are likely to be tied by a prior commitment to lower the fiscal deficit, after it ballooned during the pandemic.