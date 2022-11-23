 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Budget 2023: Revenue dept in favour of further simplification of capital gains tax provisions

Moneycontrol News
Nov 23, 2022 / 04:29 PM IST

The revenue department is of the view that a further simplification of capital gains tax is "possible", and the measure could provide ease of compliance and "cleaning up" of the complex law.

FM Sitharaman holding pre-budget consultations with capital market experts on Nov 22, 2022 (Image: Twitter@FinMinIndia)

The Union Ministry of Finance's Revenue Department is studying the provisions of capital gains tax and is in favour of further simplifying them, sources told CNBC TV-18 on November 23.

The department is of the view that a further simplification of capital gains tax is "possible", and the measure could provide ease of compliance and "cleaning up" of the complex law, the persons privy to the development told the news channel.

The department wants to remove disparity between several financial instruments which fall under similar categories, the sources further added.

Capital gains tax, as per the Income Tax Act, is levied on the gains made through the sale of movable and immovable capital assets.

The proposal of amendment, which is under consideration, says that there should be three broad categories of assets - equity, non-equity financial and non-financial, CNBC TV-18 reported.

As per the proposal, the special treatment for equity assets should be continued. However, the disparity of rates and holding period for both short term and long term for non-equity financial assets should be removed, it reportedly suggested.