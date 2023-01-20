 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Industry players expect announcements on carbon market, green hydrogen

Shubhangi Mathur
Jan 20, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

With the recent approval of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, hopes are high for announcements in the segment.

As Budget 2023 nears, industry players expect announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the national carbon market, green hydrogen production, and energy storage technology.

It is time to set up a robust national carbon credit market, said Manish Dabkara, Chairman and Managing Director of EKI Energy, who expects an accelerated move towards its development to support a low-carbon future.

“Another important aspect that needs attention in this year's budget is a ‘carbon market stabilization fund’ to encourage industries to take up investments towards low emission technologies and processes,” Dabkara told Moneycontrol.

Energy experts also believe the upcoming budget may contain some announcements on the setting up of a carbon market in the country.

Hetal Gandhi, Director of Research at CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics, said an announcement on a carbon market is especially important for the industrial sector, which would have to save on carbon emission-led spending and align with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments.

Green hydrogen