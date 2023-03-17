 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BPCL appoints G Krishnakumar as Chairman and Managing Director

Shubhangi Mathur
Mar 17, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST

ACC approved the appointment of Krishnakumar as CMD, who is currently the Executive Director of the oil giant.

Krishnakumar will hold the position of CMD until April 2025 or until any further notice, whichever is earlier, according to the official order.

State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) appointed G. Krishnakumar, currently serving as the Executive Director, as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas for the appointment of Shri G. Krishnakumar, Executive Director (ED), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to the post of Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), BPCL,” an official order said.

VR Krishna Gupta, who is the Director (Finance) of BPCL, had taken the additional charge of CMD in November 2022 after the superannuation of Arun Kumar Singh.

