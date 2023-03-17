BPCL appoints G Krishnakumar as Chairman and Managing Director

State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) appointed G. Krishnakumar, currently serving as the Executive Director, as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas for the appointment of Shri G. Krishnakumar, Executive Director (ED), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to the post of Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), BPCL,” an official order said.

VR Krishna Gupta, who is the Director (Finance) of BPCL, had taken the additional charge of CMD in November 2022 after the superannuation of Arun Kumar Singh.

Krishnakumar will hold the position of CMD until April 2025 or until any further notice, whichever is earlier, according to the official order.

Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), the head-hunter body for top appointments at PSUs, had recommended Krishnakumar for the position of CMD at BPCL in December last year. Krishnakumar, currently the ED at BPCL, has been with the oil marketing company since 1987 and has held a number of positions in the organisation.

Shubhangi Mathur