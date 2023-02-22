 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Boarding denials, flight cancellations, refund delays: SpiceJet faces litany of passenger complaints

Yaruqhullah Khan
Feb 22, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

SpiceJet may not have a refund issue brewing as it usually processes refunds to passengers and travel agents, it clearly has a customer service problem.

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd has often claimed it is "India's favourite airline" and has cited its high passenger traffic to back up the claim. But it probably isn’t.

According to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in the last 13 months, SpiceJet wrongly denied boarding to 3,377 passengers, the highest among all airlines in India.

The airline has paid Rs 64.66 lakh rupees as compensation to affected passengers in the same period.

In comparison, Air India and GoFirst, which carried a similar number of passengers as SpiceJet, had denied boarding to 2,449 passengers and 118 passengers, respectively.