Birla Estates purchases land in Pune, aims to construct 1.5 million sq ft with a rev potential of Rs 2,500 cr

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 05:42 PM IST

The acquisition comes at a time when Pune’s real estate market is breaking all records, with high-end housing stealing the show.

Sudarshan Chemical industries, a global supplier of high-end pigments, has sold its 5.76 acre plot in Pune to Birla Estates Private Limited, the real estate arm of the Aditya Birla group. The deal was concluded on 6th April.

In a statement, Birla Estates said the revenue potential of the plot is around Rs 2,500 crore, with a construction potential of about 1.5 million sq ft. The land parcel is located on Wellesley Road in Pune’s Sangamwadi area.

Advisors to the transaction included Anarock Property Consultants and Crawford Bayley & Co, a leading law firm.

Birla Estates plans to develop a premium residential project with curated amenities, setting a new benchmark in contemporary living.