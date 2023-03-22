 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bill Gates praises AI's potential to improve healthcare and education

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST

The Microsoft co-founder called AI the second biggest revolutionary technology in his lifetime since graphic user interface.

On March 21, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence (AI) in a seven-page blog post. He described AI as one of the two most revolutionary technologies he has witnessed, the other being graphical user interface.

This comes at a time when Microsoft and its investee company OpenAI have become the talk of the Silicon Valley and rest of the world. OpenAI is known for developing generative AI technologies like ChatGPT and its recent version GPT-4.

Gates highlighted the potential of AI to improve access to education, and healthcare, and address climate change to bring more equity to society. In the health sector, Gates predicted that AI could help healthcare workers make the most of their time by taking care of tasks such as filing insurance claims and drafting notes from a doctor's visit.

For education, AI could personalize course content for students depending on their learning speeds and abilities.