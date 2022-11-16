 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru Tech Summit | India no longer known for red tape, but red carpet for investors: PM Modi

Nov 16, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi said that tech was seen as an exclusive domain that is only for the high and mighty, but India has shown how to democratise it and give it a human touch.

India is no longer known for red tape, but rather for rolling out the red carpet for investors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, November 16. He was speaking at the opening session of the 25th Bengaluru Tech Summit.

"India is no more a place known for red tape. It is known for red carpet for investors. Whether it is FDI reforms, liberalization of drone rules, steps in the semiconductor sector, the production incentive schemes in various sectors, or the rise of ease of doing business," he said.

The Prime Minister said in his recorded address that India's technology and innovation have impressed the world, but that the future will be even bigger because of India's "innovative youth and increasing tech access."

He went on to say that youth have ensured tech and talent globalisation.

"Healthcare, management, finance - you will find young Indians leading many domains. We are using our talent for global good… The number of unicorn startups in India has doubled since 2021! We are now the 3rd largest startup hub in the world. We have over 81,000 recognised startups. There are hundreds of international companies that have R&D centres in India. This is due to India's talent pool," he said.

He focused on increasing access to technology, claiming that the country is experiencing a "mobile and data revolution."