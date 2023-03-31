 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

SVB's impact on startups: Parliamentary panel to discuss with finance ministry, RBI officials

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST

The 31-member panel includes former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, former deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Modi, and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

SVB's Impact on Startups

To discuss the impact of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB)'s collapse on the Indian startup ecosystem, a parliamentary panel called top officials from the finance ministry and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 3, according to a report by Economic Times.

In addition to representing the Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA) to discuss "Impact of crisis in certain Global Banks on India's startup ecosystem," BJP leader Jayant Sinha, former minister of state for finance, has chaired the parliamentary standing committee on finance.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this development.

The 31-member panel includes former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, former deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Modi, and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.