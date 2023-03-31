SVB's impact on startups: Parliamentary panel to discuss with finance ministry, RBI officials

To discuss the impact of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB)'s collapse on the Indian startup ecosystem, a parliamentary panel called top officials from the finance ministry and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 3, according to a report by Economic Times.

In addition to representing the Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA) to discuss "Impact of crisis in certain Global Banks on India's startup ecosystem," BJP leader Jayant Sinha, former minister of state for finance, has chaired the parliamentary standing committee on finance.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this development.

The 31-member panel includes former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, former deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Modi, and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

"Hearing the views of representatives of the Ministry of Finance (Department of Financial Services), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Indian Banks' Association (IBA) on the subject 'Impact of crisis in certain Global Banks on India's startup ecosystem," the agenda of the meeting states, as quoted in the report. The secretary in the department of financial services as well as the executive director from RBI will attend the meeting, the report quoted sources as saying. The members are likely to discuss how Silicon Valley Bank's collapse and the recent Credit Suisse crisis have affected Indian businesses, especially startups.

Moneycontrol News