SVB’s auction block includes VC-focused lender, wealth unit

Mar 11, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST

Silicon Valley Bank was seized by regulators on March 10 amid a run on deposits and an aborted push to raise capital.

As US regulators seek a buyer for the remnants of SVB Financial Group, they’ll be working to find a home for sprawling commercial-banking operations, a wealth unit, an investment bank and a fund manager.

Silicon Valley Bank was seized by regulators Friday amid a run on deposits and an aborted push to raise capital. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. now aims to find buyers for the firm’s various businesses to return as much of clients’ money as possible.

Major banks are likely to at least explore purchasing SVB businesses given their manageable size and the attractive client base of tech firms and their wealthy founders. The bank was undone by piling into bonds just before rates rose and a concentrated depositor base, but had posted profits every year before its rapid downfall.

Still, the FDIC’s statement on Friday didn’t indicate a likely quick sale of the whole firm. The regulator said it would issue an advance dividend to uninsured depositors within the next week with future payments perhaps coming as asset sales occurred.