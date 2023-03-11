 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SVB depositors, investors tried to pull $42 billion Thursday

Bloomberg
Mar 11, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

The Silicon Valley Bank was put into a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation receivership on Friday.

Investors and depositors tried to pull $42 billion from Silicon Valley Bank on Thursday in one of the biggest US bank runs in more than a decade, according to a Friday regulatory filing.
At the close of business on March 9, the bank had a negative cash balance of $958 million, according to an order taking possession of the bank filed Friday by California’s bank regulator, the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation.

The order shines light on the scale of the bank run faced by the lender, which was placed into Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. receivership by the state regulator. The scale of attempted withdrawals was so large that the bank ran out of cash and ways to get it.

When the Federal Reserve sent its cash letter — a list of checks and other transactions for the bank to process - to SVB, it failed to pull together enough currency to meet it, according to the California regulator.

“Despite attempts from the bank, with the assistance of regulators, to transfer collateral from various sources, the bank did not meet its cash letter with the Federal Reserve,” the order from Commissioner Clothilde Hewlett said.