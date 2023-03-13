 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Silicon Valley Bank's all deposits transferred to new bridge bank, normal operations to resume: FDIC

Mar 13, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which has been made the receiver of the crisis-hit Silicon Valley Bank, on March 13 said all deposits of the lender have been transferred to a new bridge bank.

The bridge bank, Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara (DINB), will resume normal banking operations for SVB customers from the starting business hours of March 13, the FDIC said in a statement.

The DINB will maintain Silicon Valley Bank’s "normal business hours", and all banking activities, including ATM services and online banking, will continue, the US agency noted, adding that loan customers should "continue to make their payments as usual".

Uninsured depositors will receive a "receivership certificate" for the remaining amount of their uninsured funds, FDIC said. "As the FDIC sells the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, future dividend payments may be made to uninsured depositors," it added.