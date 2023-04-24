 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

RBI imposes Rs 44 lakh penalty on 4 co-op banks

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 09:19 PM IST

The penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers, the RBI said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

The Reserve Bank has imposed penalties totalling Rs 44 lakh on four cooperative banks, including a Rs 16 lakh penalty on Chennai-based The Tamil Nadu State Apex Co-operative Bank, for contravention of various norms.

The penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers, the RBI said.

A penalty of Rs 13 lakh has been imposed on Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank as it failed to transfer eligible amount to Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF) within the prescribed period and transferred the same with delay, RBI said in a release on Monday.

In a separate release, the central bank said a penalty of Rs 13 crore has been imposed on Janata Sahakari Bank, Pune for non-compliance with directions on 'Interest Rate on Deposits'.