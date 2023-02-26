 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's economic growth appears to be very fragile, says RBI monetary policy committee member Jayanth R Varma

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

The Reserve Bank which has been hiking the short-term lending rate since May last year has cumulatively raised the repo rate by 250 basis points. The repo rate now stands at 6.5 per cent.

India's economic growth appears to be 'very fragile' and it may fall short of what the country needs to meet the aspirations of its growing workforce, RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Jayanth R Varma said on Sunday.

In India, Varma said he expects inflation to remain high in 2022-23 but come down significantly in 2023-24.

"However, growth appears to be very fragile, and monetary tightening is compressing demand," he told PTI.

Explaining further, he said rising EMI payments increases the pressure on household budgets and dampens spending, and exports are struggling in the face of global factors.