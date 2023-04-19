 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
State-run banks to await yields uptick before buying more govt bonds, say traders

Reuters
Apr 19, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST

Banks have been offloading notes over the past month to book profits following a price rally led by hopes of a policy pivot by the local and US central banks.

India's state-run banks are likely to wait for government bond prices to drop before rebuilding positions, traders said.

"Public sector banks will look to enter in a major way only around 7.28%-7.30% levels, and until then we may see them booking profits and staying on the sidelines," said a senior treasury official at a state-run bank.

State-run banks have sold more than 450 billion rupees ($5.48 billion) of government bonds in the 24 trading sessions from March 9 to April 18, turning net buyers only in four of those sessions, data from Clearing Corp of India showed.