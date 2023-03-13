 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India Ratings revokes short-term issuer rating of 25 financial institutions

Mar 14, 2023 / 06:46 AM IST

The other financial institutions include banks such as Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank

India Ratings has withdrawn short-term issuer rating (A1+) of 25 financial institutions, including banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFC).

IndusInd Bank, in a regulatory filing, said that the agency has called off its A1+ ratings. The other financial institutions include banks like HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank among others.

The list includes NBFCs like Shriram Finance Limited, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited and others.

The ratings agency said that it has withdrawn the Short-Term Issuer Rating of Issuers "in line with regulatory requirements."