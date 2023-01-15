 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt extends tenure of Bank of Baroda MD Sanjiv Chadha

PTI
Jan 15, 2023 / 04:41 PM IST

The government has extended the tenure of managing director (MD) and CEO of Bank of Baroda (BoB) Sanjiv Chadha for about five months till June 30.

The order dated January 14, 2023 comes ahead of his three-year tenure that ends on January 19.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Department of Financial Services for extending the term of Chadha till June 30, 2023, when he attains 60 years, the retirement age, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Saturday recommended elevation of Executive Director (ED) Debadatta Chand as managing director of Bank of Baroda.

Besides, the Bureau recommended Union Bank of India ED Rajneesh Karnatak for the position of MD & CEO in Bank of India.

The final decision on the FSIB recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.