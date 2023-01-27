 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

Exposure of banks to overall Adani Group debt has reduced materially: CLSA

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

A CLSA report states that the banks are now funding 35-40% of Adani Group debt with private banks funding less than 10% and PSU banks at 25-30%.

The exposure level of banks in the overall debt of the Adani Group has reduced materially. Banks have lent Rs 150 billion or just 15% of the Rs 1 trillion that the group has borrowed over the past three years, according to analysts at CLSA.

Private banks' share in overall Adani Group debt has plunged from 31% to 8% while that of the PSU banks has dropped from 55% in FY16 to 26% now.

"The group has indicated that the share of PSU banks in its funding mix has dropped from 55% in FY16 to 26% now while the share of private banks has plunged from 31% to 8%. A greater part of the group’s funding now comes from bonds at 37% (funding ports and the transmission business) and from foreign banks (18% of debt)," the CLSA report said.

The report states that the banks are now funding 35-40% of Adani Group debt with private banks funding less than 10% and PSU banks at 25-30%.