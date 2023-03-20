 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

Banking Central | Why Uday Kotak’s warning on Credit Suisse failure is spot on

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Mar 20, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

There are important lessons for Indian banks on risk management and concentration risk from the unfolding global banking crisis

Very few banks qualify for the distinction of a global systemically important bank. Only about 30 of them are in that league, including Bank of China, Bank of America and JP Morgan Chase. In simple words, these are institutions that are too big and interconnected with rest of the financial system where a failure could be catastrophic.

Credit Suisse was one such lender that failed over the weekend and got acquired in a Swiss-government brokered deal for shade above $3 billion, or a 60 percent discount to its share price. Credit Suisse was valued at $8.7 billion at a closing price of 1.86 Swiss francs on Friday.

But the bank, with a balance sheet of $575 billion, didn’t have a choice. It was running out of options over the weekend that left it with only the UBS deal or a potential takeover by the Swiss government. Why did Credit Suisse fail? It isn’t just a follow-on effect of the US banking crisis. The crisis at Credit Suisse was brewing for many years due to repeated scandals, loss of business and senior level exits.