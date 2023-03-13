 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A blow-by-blow account of how and why SVB collapsed

Shivam Shukla
Mar 13, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank or SVB has sent shock waves through the markets, raising questions about whether this is reminiscent of the 2008 financial crisis.

Silicon Valley Bank’s downward spiral began late on March 8, 2023, when it surprised investors with news that it needed to raise $2.25 billion to shore up its balance sheet. Customers then withdrew a staggering $42 billion of deposits by the end of March 9, according to a California regulatory filing.
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank or SVB has sent shock waves through the markets, raising questions about whether this is reminiscent of the 2008 financial crisis. SVB was the 16th largest bank in the US with a 40-year history of service. Its collapse was the largest of a financial institution in the US since Washington Mutual went under in 2008. Out of a total of $175 billion in deposits, SVB lost $42 billion in less than 48 hours before the government intervened.

What actually led to SVB’s collapse? Here is a detailed account.

During January 2020, SVB had $55 billion in customer deposits on its balance sheet. By the end of 2022, that number exploded to $186 billion. These deposits were primarily from initial public offerings (IPOs) and SPAC deals. A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is a company without commercial operations and is formed strictly to raise capital through an IPO for the purpose of acquiring or merging with an existing company. SVB has taken care of more than half of all the IPO proceeds from startups in the valley going public over the last two years. This, not surprisingly, amounted to a lot of money. With the stock market still rising, appetite for credit was rather muted. Ramping up credit suddenly would not have been prudent either, so SVB decided to deploy its pile of cash—$ 131 billion—in government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

