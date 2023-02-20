 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bankruptcy cases rise 25% in Q3; recovery lowest at 23.45%: Care Ratings

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST

The number of insolvency cases increased 25 percent in the December 2022 quarter, while recovery of debt through the process remained the lowest at 23.45 percent during the period, an analysis showed.

While the number of insolvency petitions increased by a steep 25 percent, the overall recovery rate till the third quarter of FY23 was just 30.4 percent, implying a haircut of 69.6 percent. The cumulative recovery rate has been on a downtrend, decreasing from 43 percent in Q1FY20 and 32.9 percent in Q4FY22, according to an analysis of the latest numbers of insolvency board IBBI carried out by Care Ratings.

However, the Q3FY23 recovery was the lowest at 23.45 percent, it said.

Sanjay Agarwal, a senior director with the agency, said this steep fall has been due to the fact that most of the larger resolutions have already been executed and a significant number of liquidated cases are either BIFR (Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction) cases and/or defunct with high resolution time, coupled with lower recoverable values.