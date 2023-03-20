 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banking crisis unlikely to spare Asia growth but Indian banks fit to fight it out

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST

For India, the fallout so far has – like for most other emerging markets – been fairly limited

US regional banks are crashing down. A Swiss banking giant just got rescued.

Central banks seem to be on the verge of counteracting, if not reversing, the recent sharp monetary tightening as the crisis sends ripple effects to markets all over the world.

Moneycontrol takes stock of the likely impact of the banking crisis on Asia and India.

Asia growth hit likely but banks will do better 